Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2019, released, check at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has released the admit card for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for MR Posts. the candidate who had applied for the exams can download their admit card on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Admit card are available in the website from Septemeber 12, 2019 to September 21, 2019.

The selected candidates will have to undergo an initial training period, wherein, they will get a stipend of Rs 14,600/- per month. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong question. The candidates have to take the exam comprising 50 questions carrying one mark each.

Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Go to Indian Navy official website www. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Go to the login page.

Enter your email address and password.

Download your Indian Navy Call Letter.