Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2023 to begin tomorrow at agniveernavy.cdac.in

The Indian Navy will begin the registration process for the posts of Agniveer tomorrow, May 29. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms up to June 15 on agniveernavy.cdac.in.

Educational qualification

To apply for these posts, a candidate must pass Class 12 with Maths+Physics and one of three subjects: Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science from a school affiliated to Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education.

Vacancies

Indian Navy aims to fill a total of 1365 posts (including a maximum of 273 females only).

Age limit

Candidates should be born between November 1, 2002 to April 30, 2006.

The selection process of the Agniveer (SSR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer-based online examination), 'Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.'

Candidates will be selected through a two-stage process: computer-based online exam.

And ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination’. In the computer-based test, there will be a total of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each.

Examination Fee:

The candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 550 plus 18% GST during the online application.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer 2023:

Go to the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on Agniveer (02/2023) registration link

Now, register yourself and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the examination fee

Submit and download the application form

Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

For more information and the application form link, applicants can visit the Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment portal.