Indian Medical Association Urges Quick Resolution For NEET PG Aspirants | Unsplash

In a recent development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken steps to address the concerns of NEET PG aspirants following the cancellation of the examination. In an official press release, Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of IMA, met with Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), to highlight the challenges and anxieties faced by the aspirants.

NEET PG, a crucial examination for medical professionals pursuing postgraduate studies, was abruptly cancelled, impacting thousands of doctors who are either actively practicing or deeply engaged in rigorous preparatory courses. The cancellation not only disrupts their career plans but also affects patient care in medical facilities across the country.

"Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General, IMA met with Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President National Board of Examination regarding NEET PG and conveyed the difficulties, anxiety and expectations of the NEET PG aspirants. Unlike NEET UG aspirants those appearing for NEET PG examination are full-fledged doctors either at work in the hospitals or studying intensively under several coaching centres. The disruption in NEET PG not only affects the doctors and their services but also dislocates patient care at several centres," reads the official press release.

Recognizing the NBE’s reputation for conducting examinations with excellence and integrity, the IMA emphasised the urgent need for rescheduling NEET PG to minimise the disruption caused to medical services and patient care. Dr. Nayak conveyed IMA’s expectations for a prompt announcement of new examination dates, urging the NBE to uphold its standards of fairness and transparency.

Official Notice | IMA

Dr. Abhijat Sheth responded positively to IMA’s concerns, assuring swift action in announcing the revised schedule for NEET PG. The NBE President affirmed the board’s commitment to maintaining high standards in conducting the examination, aiming to alleviate the uncertainties faced by aspirants and stakeholders alike.

The medical fraternity and NEET PG aspirants now await the forthcoming announcement of new examination dates, hopeful for a resolution that supports both professional aspirations and healthcare delivery in India.

"IMA acknowledged the fact that NBE has been an institution of excellence and has an unblemished record in conducting examinations across the board for medical graduates. IMA apprised the NBE Chief of the situation and expressed its demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. IMA also expressed its hope that NBE will live up to the standards it has set for itself and conduct the examination with fairness and transparency. The NBE Chief responded positively and assured that the new dates will be announced very shortly," the official press release stated.