Indian Managing Directors receive Honorary Professorship at the California - Berkeley University

Dr. Deepak Shenoy, the MD of Indian pharmaceutical Medec Dragon Pvt. Limited, and Dr. Ajit Kamath, Founder & Managing Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited were conferred with the title of Honorary Professorship by The University of California- Berkeley.

Dr. Deepak Shenoy's Medec Dragon Pvt. Limited is a research-based pharmaceutical company that exports to over 75 countries globally. He is responsible for worldwide strategy and commercial growth at Medec Dragon Pvt Limited.

Dr. Ajit Kamath founded Arch Pharmalabs Limited which is headquartered in Mumbai. It is a research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 75 countries.

On receiving the honor, Dr. Kamath said, "I am honored and humbled by the academic board of The University of California - Berkeley's decision to confer on him the prestigious Professorship and expressed appreciation for the recognition of his work & look forward to a long-term fruitful association with University of California - Berkeley. May you all have the good fortune of knowing someone who will encourage you to experience the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."

UC-Berkeley alumni, faculty, and researchers have won more Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, Fields Medalists, Wolf Prize winners, and MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipients than any other public university in the nation; they have also won 30 Pulitzer Prizes and 19 Academy Awards.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:58 PM IST