Indian, International Students Might Have To Shell Out More To Stay In Finland; Here's How

Finland currently sees over 500 Indian students annually |

Non-European Union and non-European Economic Area (EEA) nationals or residents could soon pay more as international students in Finland as the country has set up a working group tasked with increasing tuition fees.

A release by Finland's Ministry of Education and Culture highlighted that university application application processing fees will also be reinstated. Students studying their courses in Finnish or Swedish will not be affected by the new rules.

"When tuition fees were introduced, the Universities Act and the Universities of Applied Sciences Act were amended to abolish the administrative application processing fee which had been used for a short period,” stated the Ministry, which has concerns over applications being submitted wrongly.

Finland wants more students from India

Finland accepts over 7,500 international students annually, of which around 500 of them are from India. The Nordic country is also targeting for 15,000 international students before 2030, as reported by The Free Press Journal in April 2023.

“We want to retain Indian, international students in Finland after their academics. Our current roadmap looks at employing 75% of the international students within a year of them graduation while the current rate stands at 50%,” stated Harri Hälvä, Senior Specialist, International Marketing – Study in Finland.

7,039 foreign students got their their residence permits between January and July 2023 from countries such as Russia, India, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)