Indian International Science Festival 2023: Faridabad Set To Host Event from January 17-20

The ninth edition of the Indian International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 is set to captivate minds at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) and the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) in Faridabad, Haryana. Scheduled from January 17 to 20, 2024, the festival's theme, 'Science and technology public outreach in amrit kaal,' reflects its commitment to inspiring diverse audiences.

Scientific Innovation and Collaborative Initiatives

Initiated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the IISF aims to foster creativity in science, technology, and innovation for the prosperity of India. The collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Vijnana Bharati have propelled this event to become a prominent platform for individuals ranging from students and educators to scientists, researchers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and science communicators.

IISF 2023's 17 Themes

This edition of IISF has 17 themes showcasing scientific achievements. The festival facilitates interactions through seminars by national and international experts, exhibitions, competitions, workshops, knowledge-sharing activities, and technology shows.

Since its inception in 2015, the IISF has evolved into a mega science festival, hosting eight editions in different regions of India. Notably, the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy joined the initiative in 2021, expanding its scope. From New Delhi to Panjim and Bhopal, the festival has traversed diverse geographical locations, with the 2020 edition adapting to a virtual format.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)