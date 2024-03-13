 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore to Release GATE 2024 Results on March 16
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore to Release GATE 2024 Results on March 16

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is gearing up to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on March 16, 2024. Approximately 6.8 lakh candidates appeared for the GATE 2024 exam this year. Qualified candidates can apply for Postgraduate and direct doctoral programmes in Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture supported by the Ministry of Education and other Government Agencies.

Here's what candidates need to know:

Date of Release

GATE 2024 Results will be declared on March 16, 2024.  

Scorecard Download: 

Starting from March 23, 2024, candidates can download their GATE Scorecards via the GOAPS portal. This scorecard is crucial for applying to MTech programmes and PSU job opportunities through GATE.

Steps to Check GATE 2024 Results:

Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.in.

Look for the 'GATE 2024 Result' link on the homepage.

Log in using your application number and password.

The GATE 2024 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

GATE is a National level entrance exam for PG programmes at IITs and IISc. It is jointly conducted by IISc and seven other IITs, namely Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee.

Upon the announcement of the GATE 2024 Results, individuals are now able to begin their path towards higher education and professional prospects in the domains of engineering, technology, science, and architecture.

