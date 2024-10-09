 Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai


ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade is set to open its first overseas campus in Dubai. The India Pavilion at the Expo City in Dubai will host the first overseas campus of IIFT, a statement from the commerce ministry said Monday.

The statement noted that IIFT is likely to move into its premises by early 2025 with short and medium-term training programmes, research, and eventually with the launch of its flagship programme, MBA (International Business).

Statement Of Commerce Ministry

"The campus will be a boon for the 3.5 million-strong Indian community residing in the UAE. It will also open doorways for the overseas expansion and recognition of the IIFT brand," the commerce ministry said.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that IIFT's new campus in Dubai would be a landmark decision in transforming it into a world-class institute. Moreover, with IIFT's expertise in the area of foreign trade, it would provide opportunities for students, professionals, and government officials not only from UAE but from other parts of the world too for training and research in the area of international trade.

About The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

Established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce, IIFT has gained deemed university status and is one of the premier business institutions in India focusing on foreign trade and is highly regarded as an academic centre of excellence in international business research, training and education.

IIFT will collaborate with Expo City Dubai on research projects and other knowledge-sharing activities focused on sustainability and innovation.

