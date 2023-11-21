 Indian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report

Indian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report

According to the global professional networking platform LinkedIn, Gen Z is spending 1.3 times more time than Gen X and 2.4 times more time than Baby Boomers.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
In India, the most demanded soft skills by AI and AI-related job postings include communication, analytical skills, and sales. | Photo: Pinterest

According to the global professional networking platform LinkedIn, Gen Z is spending 1.3 times more time than Gen X and 2.4 times more time than Baby Boomers.

"Upskilling is no longer just an option, it's imperative, with a renewed focus on cultivating vital human skills like leadership and problem-solving to harness AI's full potential," said Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn India.

The report also revealed that global AI conversations shot up by a solid 70 per cent from December 2022 to September 2023.

In India, preferred skills among learners vary across generations: While Gen Z is learning digital skills like Programming Languages, Cloud Computing, and Data Analysis, Millennials and Gen X are investing in soft skills like Leadership and Management, Personal Effectiveness, and Personal Development.

With AI taking over routine tasks, professionals have the opportunity to focus on other types of meaningful and creative work requiring soft skills that only people have.

The report showed that across APAC, tech professionals who have developed one or more soft skills -- in addition to hard skills -- get promoted over 13 per cent faster than employees who only have hard skills.

In India, the most demanded soft skills by AI and AI-related job postings include communication, analytical skills, and sales.

As developments in generative AI offer a massive opportunity to break down barriers across cultures, geographies and industries, it's widening the scope for hybrid work settings.

Organiszations are already responding to the demand for flexibility, with hybrid job posts in India up from 13.2 per cent in August 2022 to 20.1 per cent in August 2023, the report noted.

Read Also
From "Hey Guys" To "Folks": Students Change Ways To Address One Another With Gender Neutral Terms
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Proposal To Include Ramayana, Mahabharata In Syllabus Gets Mixed Reviews

Proposal To Include Ramayana, Mahabharata In Syllabus Gets Mixed Reviews

Indian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report

Indian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report

IIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details

IIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details

Congress Turning Kota Into Terror Haven: PM Modi Slams Congress Government In Rajasthan Over Paper...

Congress Turning Kota Into Terror Haven: PM Modi Slams Congress Government In Rajasthan Over Paper...

NCERT Panel Recommendation To Include Religious Textbooks In Curriculum Begins Political War

NCERT Panel Recommendation To Include Religious Textbooks In Curriculum Begins Political War