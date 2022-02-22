Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues advisory, asks students, Indian nationals to leave temporarily

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advise to all Indian nationals on Tuesday, asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily due to the high levels of tensions and uncertainties in the country.

"Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities.In this regard, as informel earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of education process for Indian students," reads the advisory by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety. to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," the advisory added.

In addition to this the Indian Embassy has also issued an advisory on flights between India-Ukraine for nationals and students on February 21.

The advisory will get updated when more flight options will be available.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:23 PM IST