Indian Embassy asks students to leave Ukraine temporarily

Given the prevailing situation in the East European country, Embassy of India has asked Indian citizens, particularly students to leave Ukraine temporarily.

Indian Embassy has mentioned in the letter that the students whose stay is not essential should leave the country. Embassy also advises them to avoid non-essential travel to and within the country.

Additionaly, Indians are requested to keep the Embassy informed about their status in Ukraine so it can reach out to the citizens when required. The Embassy will hereby continue to provide all essential services to Indians.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:14 PM IST