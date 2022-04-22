Indian educational institutions need to regain their old reputation, make them world-class: Vice President Naidu

Bilaspur: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday emphasised the need to make educational institutions world-class and promote research and innovation to restore India's old reputation.

Addressing the third convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University (ABVU) Bilaspur through a pre-recorded video message, the vice president said he expects the university to undertake research on the folk culture, traditions, arts, and literature of Chhattisgarh and highlights them.

The convocation, which was held at Bahtarai stadium's indoor hall here, was presided over by State Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Underlining that more than 65 per cent of the population is below the age of 35 in the country, he said, "Dreams and hopes of youth will shape the future of the country. After the convocation, bright youth of the institute will bring laurels to themselves and the university while working on the areas of their interest." "We have forgotten our ancient rich knowledge and glorious tradition. We have to make educational institutions world-class to regain our old reputation. New research and innovation activities will have to be expedited," he said.

Stressing on linking higher education with new opportunities, he said we are living in a rapidly changing technological era and we should make our university curriculum relevant to the modern contexts.

He noted that each tribal community of Chhattisgarh has a rich cultural and anthropological history, and said he expects that the university will undertake research on the folk culture, traditions, arts, and literature of the state and bring them to light.

The governor presided over the function, wherein 162 students were awarded gold medals and degrees. State Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel and Vice-Chancellor of ABVU Acharya Arun Diwakar and others were also present.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST