Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Apply For Multiple Deputation Posts; All Details Here

The Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for various job positions on a deputation basis for an initial period of two years. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2024: Available Posts

Senior Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)

- Number of posts: 3

- Salary: Rs 78,800 - 2,09,200

Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)

- Number of posts: 12

- Salary: Rs 67,700 - 2,08,700

Assistant Director (Official Language)

- Number of posts: 3

- Salary: Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500

Section Officer (General Central Service, Group 'B', Gazetted, Ministerial)

- Number of posts: 7

- Salary: Rs 9,300 - 34,800

Civilian Gazetted Officer (Logistics)

- Number of posts: 8

- Salary: Rs 44,900 - 1,42,400

Foreman of Stores

- Number of posts: 2

- Salary: Rs 35,400 - 1,12,400

Store Keeper Grade-I

- Number of posts: 3

- Salary: Rs 25,500 - 81,100

Candidates applying for deputation (including short-term contracts) must be under 56 years of age. According to the official notification, departmental officers in the direct line of promotion are not eligible for deputation or absorption, and deputationists are ineligible for promotion.

Departments must confirm that selected candidates will be relieved of their duties as per the official guidelines.