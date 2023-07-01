Indian Army: UP To Conduct 6 Rallies Under Agnipath Scheme Till Next Jan

Agniveer Recruitment Rallies | Representational Pic

Uttar Pradesh will hold six rallies for recruitment into the Indian Army's recruitment process- Agnipath scheme. The state between July 20, 2023 and January 16, 2024 will organize these recruitment rallies in Fatehgarh, Baraut, Lucknow, Agra, Amethi and Gorakhpur.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Friday confirmed the news in a meeting he convened for discussing preparations for the rallies.

Mishra said, "All preparations for the rallies in the respective districts must be completed in time. " The chief secretary asked the officers to make arrangements in a manner that the candidates face no problems.

He said just around the time of the rallies, Kanwar Yatra too will go on, so even the law and order and traffic arrangements too should be consolidated. He said the first recruitment rally will also coincide with the monsoon season so suction pumps for such spots those were on the way or near the rally venue should be arranged to cope with likely waterlogging.

“Make arrangements for shelter, food, refreshments, water, sanitation, toilets and electricity at the rally venues and arrange transport department buses for the aspirants,” Mishra directed the officers concerned.

The chief secretary also asked that respective district administration must put the district and other government hospitals in their respective areas on alert for any exigencies or need.

Under the Agnipath scheme, people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited into the military service of their choice for four years. After this tenure, 25% of the Agniveers will be retained and the remaining 75% will be permitted to return to civilian life.