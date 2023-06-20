 Indian Army Recruitment: Application Process For 2023 Starts Today At joinindianarmy.nic.in.
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 vacancies. Out of which 174 are for SSC Tech males and 19 for SSC Tech Women. | Photot by PTI

The Indian Army Short Service Commission Technical course application process has started today, i.e June 20. Relevant candidates can apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2023 through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria for application:

Unmarried male and unmarried female graduates, widows of Armed Forces Defiance Personnel who passed away while in service - can apply for this opportunity. The last date for submitting the online application form is July 19, 2023.

Age Limit and steps to apply:

The applicant must be between the age of 20 to 27 years as on April 7, 2024.

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'Officer Entry.'

Step 3. Register yourself and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 4. Verify your details and submit the form.

Step 5. Download the form and take its printout for further reference


This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 vacancies. Out of which 174 are for SSC Tech males and 19 for SSC Tech Women.

