Indian Army Hiring: 450 Short Service Commission Medical Officer Jobs Available, Apply Now!

In order to fill 450 vacancies for Short Service Commission Medical Officer (SSC-MO) posts within the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), the Indian army has recently started a recruiting campaign. There are 338 seats available for male candidates, and 112 places are available for female candidates. The application procedure is scheduled to begin on July 16, 2024, and run through August 4, 2024, according to the official notification.

According to the official announcement, the candidates will be chosen through an interview process that is scheduled to take place in Delhi, perhaps in August or September of 2024. A medical exam and document verification will come after this round.

Eligibility Criteria

An MBBS degree from any accredited university or institution is required of candidates applying for the Medical Officer (MO) positions under the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Short Service Commission. Candidates with an MBBS degree who would like to apply for the aforementioned roles must be no older than thirty years old.

Applicants for these roles who hold a postgraduate degree must be at least 35 years old.

Application Fees



The application price for the aforementioned posts is Rs 200, and candidates who wish to apply must pay it. It is required to pay the application cost online.