Indian army Agniveer results out on joinindianarmy.nic.in; check details

Agniveer is conducted by the government of India to recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Indian Army has declared the results of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2023 at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Agniveer CEE took place between April 17 and April 26.

The common entrance examination was held at 375 locations throughout the country. This year, as many as 2.5 lakh applicants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

After the CEE results, qualifying candidates will have to take physical fitness tests and a medical exam. Those shortlisted will serve for four years, after which 25% of the Agniveer applicants from each class will be recruited in the Indian Army's regular cadre.

To check Agniveer CEE 2023 results

Go to the official Agniveer website – joinindianarmy.nic.in. Select the result link on the homepage Log in to view your results Save and print your Agniveer results for future references