Indian Airforce Agniveervayu registration process closes tomorrow; Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu application form | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The registration of application form for Indian Airforce (IAF) Agniveervayu will end on April 4, 2023.

Candidates who have not applied yet for the IAF recruitment 2023 can apply through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Indian Air Force has invited applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates.

The application process started on March 17.

Earlier the last date for the submission of the application form was March 31,2023, which was extended.

The notification reads, "The last date for submission of application form for Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch has been extended to 04 Apr 23 till 2300 Hrs."

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 Application fee:

The examination fee of Rs. 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Candidate should enter the AADHAAR number in theonline application. Candidates from J&K, Assam and Meghalaya are exempted from the same, if not having an AADHAAR card.

Age Limit

The applicants must be born between December 26, 2002 to June 26, 2006.

Here' s the direct link to apply

Steps to apply for IAF Agniveervayu application Form:

Visit the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the candidate login.

Register and fill in the details.

Upload the necessary document and pay the application fee.

Verify details and submit the IAF Agniveervayu 2023 application form.