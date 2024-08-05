 Indian Air Force Now Hiring For 182 Positions, Class 12 Qualification Required; Apply NOW!
Updated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
A recruitment drive has been issued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to fill 182 civilian positions in its various stations and units. This recruitment drive for the Indian Air Force opened on August 3 and will run through September 3. Apply now at https://indianairforce.nic.in/.

The age range for applicants to this Indian Air Force recruitment campaign is 18 to 25.

Eligibility Criteria


Lower Division Clerk: Minimum 35 WPM English typing speed and an intermediate degree in any field.

Hindi Typist: Possesses a minimum typing speed of 30 WPM and has completed Class 12.

Driver: at least two years of experience behind the wheel, a Class 10 completed driving certificate and either a heavy motor vehicle (HMV) or light motor vehicle (LMV) licence.

Important Instructions:

-The application form must be properly typed in either Hindi or English, and it must have a recent, self-attested passport-sized photo.

- All additional supporting documentation needs to be self-attested as well.

-A self-addressed envelope with a stamped Rs. 10 stamp should be included.
-Either Hindi or English should be put for the address.

-Applications should be sent separately for each position, with a clear statement on the envelope stating: "Application for the post of ----- and category -----"
-Attach two passport-sized photos (the identical ones as the one on the application form).

