Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Indian Air Force flight carries Indian evacuees including Harjot Singh

Indian Air Force flight on Monday carried several Indian nationals evacuees, including students, who were injured.
ANI
The IAF carried Harjot Singh, a student who was severly injured due to bullet shots.

Carrying Indian evacuees including Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv in Ukraine, the IAF helped Indians arrive at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow, Poland.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
