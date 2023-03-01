Indian Air Force: Agnipath recruitment dates out

Online registration of Agniveers | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The online application filling process will begin from March 17 and the last date to register for Agnipath scheme is March 31. The IAF has invited applications from male and female candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu for a four years tenure.

Candidates need to apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in The last date to apply is 31st March.

As per the new rules, candidates will have to appear in a written test before the physical endurance and medical tests.

Duration for the written test

Science subjects - Total duration of the online test will be 60 minutes, comprising English, Physics and Mathematics as per CBSE 10+2 syllabus.

Other subjects - Total duration of the online test will be 45 minutes and will comprise of English as per CBSE 10+2 syllabus and Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA).

Age Limit:

Candidates born between December 26, 2002 and June 26, 2006, both dates inclusive are eligible to apply.