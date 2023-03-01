e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Air Force: Agnipath recruitment dates out

Indian Air Force: Agnipath recruitment dates out

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the schedule for Agnipath recruitment 2023. It will be conducting the selection procedure from May 20, 2023 onwards.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Online registration of Agniveers | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The online application filling process will begin from March 17 and the last date to register for Agnipath scheme is March 31. The IAF has invited applications from male and female candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu for a four years tenure.

Candidates need to apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in The last date to apply is 31st March.

As per the new rules, candidates will have to appear in a written test before the physical endurance and medical tests.

Read Also
Delhi High Court quashes plea challenging recruitment of Agniveers under Agnipath scheme
article-image

Duration for the written test

Science subjects - Total duration of the online test will be 60 minutes, comprising English, Physics and Mathematics as per CBSE 10+2 syllabus.

Other subjects - Total duration of the online test will be 45 minutes and will comprise of English as per CBSE 10+2 syllabus and Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA).

Age Limit:

Candidates born between December 26, 2002 and June 26, 2006, both dates inclusive are eligible to apply.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Air Force: Agnipath recruitment dates out

Indian Air Force: Agnipath recruitment dates out

MHT CET 2023: MAH-LLB 5 years Exam Registration begins

MHT CET 2023: MAH-LLB 5 years Exam Registration begins

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Centre launches VAIBHAV Fellowship for NRI researchers; beneficiaries to receive Rs 37 lakhs

Centre launches VAIBHAV Fellowship for NRI researchers; beneficiaries to receive Rs 37 lakhs

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams