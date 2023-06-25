India To Set Up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes To Deepen Research Partnerships

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet mentioned that, the Education Ministry will work to set up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes to deepen research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, clean energy, health, and emerging technologies. He welcomed the resolve by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the United States of America Joe Biden to deepen the strategic partnership between Indian and American universities.
Mr. Pradhan said that the recently launched India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology is likely to usher in a new phase of the partnership. He said, this will accelerate the outcome, particularly in new-age technologies and the synergistic Research and Development centres of excellence in the academic institutes. The Minister informed that the Joint Task Force constituted with the Association of American Universities comprising of top IITs and IISc has been holding discussions in this regard.
