India To Russia: ‘How The Temple Became One Student's Home Away From Home’

Ritesh Dubey |

It was quite tough for me, this transition from India to Russia. The language was the foremost barrier for me as I did not know even a single word of Russian. But I have found the local people to be very nice and helpful, and they have an amazing sense of punctuality. Also, the weather here is unpredictable and very cold.

However, watching snowfall for the first time ever along with grand cities' architecture and vibrant nightlife was so lovely and memorable an experience because, in European culture, people dress impeccably— showing a keen sense of style & fashion. Gradually, I started liking their traditional costumes more, especially during festivals; they are great reflections of their rich heritage. Another interesting factor - I find it intriguing how they hold onto different superstitions.

Adapting to the Russian education system and overcoming initial expectations

I came to Russia because of the limited opportunities for medical students in India, as well as the strong ties between Russia and India. I chose Oryol State University because of its low budget and good facilities. However, I was under the impression that there would be substantial clinical exposure, which I have not experienced here.

The education system in Russia significantly differs from India. Upon entering college in Russia right after the 10th grade, I found some of the subjects to repeat at a fundamental level, like physics, chemistry, biology, and law which I already passed back in India. Apart from this, another feature is that teaching in higher education institutions is conducted on a semester basis. But I have great difficulty learning the Russian language.

While my peers are very friendly and from different parts and corners of the country, which proved to be very useful in both academics and co-curricular I am also thankful for my seniors who were supportive during my initial days.

Journey so far...

I currently live in Orel, an awesome city near Moscow. It is very rich in history and antiquity. The first large city freed from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War, an important rear for the Russian army.

So far my journey in Russia has been good; I have explored major cities and their historical sites, immersing myself in diverse cultural experiences. I celebrate all Indian festivals, and I am particularly focused on learning the nuances of my profession.

Challenges: Dietary preferences, homesickness, and financial independence

While I talk about my challenges is that I am a vegetarian, and to maintain my dietary preferences it’s difficult but it’s manageable because I cook my own meals. Though while traveling, it can be difficult to find quality vegetarian restaurants. However, the cost of vegetarian meals tends to be higher than that of non-vegetarian options.

Homesickness is something that every international student feels. It’s just that it depend on that student how that student deals with it. Like I do miss home, but my friends (who have become like family to me) ensure that I don’t dwell on it. While I’m also in regular touch with my family through video calls and chats. And to keep myself engaged, I immerse myself in sports activities and have taken up cooking. Every weekend, I visit the ISKCON temple for kirtan and meditation.

Well for financial support I am primarily reliant on my family; however, to indulge my desires, I engage in various part-time jobs and online trading to earn some extra money for my trips.

The author is pursuing MBBS from Oryol State Medical University, Russia