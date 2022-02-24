India to establish first IIT abroad in UAE

Discussed by two countries under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be established abroad in the United Arab Emirates.

This establishment will be open to Indian, foreign, and Emirati students.

According to an official from the Ministry of External Affairs, "Confirming the historical relations existing between the two countries and realising the need to establish world-class institutions that encourage and support innovation and technological progress, the leaders agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the United Arab Emirates."

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:29 PM IST