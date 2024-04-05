India Sends Workers To Israel, Urges Safety |

India on Thursday said it has urged Israel to ensure safety of the Indian construction workers who have gone to the country this week under the framework of a bilateral agreement. Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday that the first batch of over 60 Indian construction workers has left for Israel.

"As you are aware, these (first batch) workers have gone to Israel as part of a government-to-government agreement that we have signed with the country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"This agreement predates the conflict. We are conscious of their safety. We have urged the Israeli authorities to ensure their safety and well-being," he said.

Jaiswal said around 18,000 Indian caregivers are currently employed in Israel and the Indian embassy in that country is in touch with them.

"Our embassy is in touch with the Indians in Israel," he said.

On Tuesday, Gilon said the Indian workers are going to Israel under the framework of a government-to-government agreement and complimented India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the initiative.

"Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement. This is an outcome of the hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA," he said.

Following the Israel-Hamas conflict, there were media reports that said the Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace the 90,000 Palestinians.

Last month, India said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel in the wake of the death of an Indian in that country in a missile attack reportedly launched by Hezbollah.