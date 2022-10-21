India provides its students in China registration link for consular needs

More than 23,000 Indian students have chose to study in China, primarily in the field of medicine, though Covid policies have left many of them stranded. | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: To ensure timely facilitation of consular needs for its students in China, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has provided an official registration link to Indian students who have just returned to the Asian country or have been studying there.

"With concerted efforts Indian medical students have started returning to mainland China to re-join their respective universities. In order to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs Indian students in China are requested to fill in the registration form (https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/student_registration)," said the notification on Embassy website.

The contact information of Indian Embassy in Beijing and Consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou have also been mentioned on the website.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Students in China need to fill details like name, passport number, university name and registration number, batch, expected date of completion of degree, date of entry or return, the state of residence in India, email, and phone number etc. on the registration form https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/student_registration). The Embassy mentioned in a separate tweet that “University registration number” is the same as Roll number of the student in the respective university.

All Indian students have been encouraged to register so that Embassy/Consulates can reach out to the students for any facilitation at the earliest. Indian Embassy has cautioned that students who are yet to return to China don't have to fill the form as they are not in the country.

More than 23,000 Indian students study in different Chinese universities, mainly for medicine., but many of them are stranded in India as they had to leave the country due to the Covid 19 pandemic and China's Zero Covid policy led to them not being able to go back.

China finally opened borders for Indian students after two years, with 1,300 Indian students receiving visas to resume their studies. but many are unable to find direct flights, as there's no clarity on the resumption of the same.

Many students are now opting for alternative routes, including Hong Kong and Sri Lanka to enter China though the travel is coming at a huge cost.