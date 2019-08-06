India Post invites application 10066 Gramin Dak Sevak posts; check at appost.in

In a big opportunity for government job aspirants, the India Post has invited application from class 10 (matric) pass candidates for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions on the India Post's official website, www.appost.in. Eligible candidates can apply for India Post GDS Postal Recruitment 2019-20 from 5 August 2019 to 4 Sept 2019.

India Post has invited application for 10066 vacancies of the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts for Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab Post Circle. The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

Applicants must be within 18-40 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for those belonging to OBC category and 5 years for those belonging to SC and ST category.

"The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India," reads the job notice.

The candidate applying for the post have to produce a basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc, will also be accepted for this purpose.

Vacancy Details of Postal recruitment 2019-20:

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) – 10066