India Post GDS result 2023 releases; click to check

India Post Recruitment 2023 | India Post office

New Delhi: India Post has declared GDS 2023 results for all circles. candidates can check the result on the official website of India post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post released the GDS Result 2023 shortlisted candidates list on its website.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the post will have to appear for document verification process. The date and time of document verification will be announced in due course of time.

Read Also Last date to apply for IDBI Assistant Manager posts; Know how to apply

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official site of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on India Post GDS Result 2023 shortlisted candidates list as per the circle available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

India Post had invited application from interested candidates for 40,889 Gramin Dak Sevaks(GDS) vacant posts. The registration process started on January 28 and ended on February 16, 2023.