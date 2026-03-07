India Post GDS 2026 Results Declared For 28,636 Posts: Check State-Wise Shortlisted Candidates Here 

India Post GDS 2026 Result: The India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak’s Exam 2026 results on the official website. The results are available on the homepage of the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can also check the state-wise shortlisted candidates' results from the official website.

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 28,636 posts

Posts Included:

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

India Post GDS 2026 Result: How To Check

Candidates can download the PDF by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Shortlisted candidates" option.

Step 3: Choose your state and click on it.

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to look up your name or registration number.

Check Direct Link For State-Wise Shortlisted Candidates Here

India Post GDS 2026 Result: What’s Next ?

Shortlisted candidates must report to their respective postal circle centers.

Candidates need to complete the medical examination and document verification.

Candidates must carry their original documents, including Valid photo ID proof, a Class 10 mark sheet, a caste/EWS certificate (if applicable) and Proof of date of birth

After successful verification, the final selection will be confirmed.