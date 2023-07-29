India Is Nursery Of New Possibilities, Says PM Modi At Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam Inuguration

PM Modi at Shiksha Samagam | PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of fresh initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive education across the country. In a special address at the inauguration of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 on July 29 to mark the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to revolutionizing the education sector and ensuring quality education for all. Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 is a two-day programme which is being held on July 29 and 30.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted India's growing significance as a "nursery of new possibilities," with multiple countries approaching India to establish IIT campuses and global universities expressing interest in setting up campuses in the country.

Shikshak Samman to empower teachers

Recognizing the crucial role of teachers in shaping young minds, the government will launch the "Shikshak Samman" program. PM Modi emphasized that "by empowering our teachers through continuous professional development and recognition, we can ensure better learning outcomes for our students". The program aims to provide teachers with the necessary training and support to keep pace with evolving teaching methodologies and technologies.

Promoting multilingual education

PM Modi stressed the importance of promoting multilingual education to preserve India's linguistic diversity. The event saw the release of 100 education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. This step aligns with the NEP's vision of providing equal respect and opportunities to all languages.

PM Modi highlighted India's prowess in software technology and space tech, emphasising the nation's 'low cost' and 'best quality' model, which is set to be a hit on the global stage.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is a momentous occasion to celebrate India's strides in education and its vision for an inclusive and transformative future.

