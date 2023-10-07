India Is An Ambitious Country, And It Will Figure Among The Top Three Nations In Next 25 Years: Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

Pune: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday called India an ambitious country and said it will become a centre of global affairs in the next 25 years and figure among the top three countries in the world.

He was here to inaugurate the new Symbiosis Ishanya Bhavan.

"India will be at the centre of global affairs in the next 25 years. Our nation will be in the top three countries in the world...India is an ambitious country," the Education Minister said on the occasion.

Talking about Pune, he said, "Pune is a city of thoughts and innovative ideas.

The city, which has a rich history, is always on the top in the fields of education and innovation. This global city is a hub of education."

He added that one must always think how education can benefit our country and society, rather than thinking about how much money and what package can be earned.

Pradhan also said that qualitative economic development was a challenge.