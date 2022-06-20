‘India has a lot of interest in boosting semiconductor industry,’ says AICTE chairperson

Representational Image | Pixabay

New Delhi: Talking at BYJU'S Embracing Education's AI-driven Revolution Conference, Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) stated that India has a lot of interest in boosting its semiconductor industry.

Global Dialogue Forum in association with the Indian Association for The Club of Rome organised a conference - BYJU'S Embracing Education's AI-driven Revolution on June 18 and 19 where renowned names from across the world discussed the latest technological advancements in education and their implications. Byju's Co-founder and Director Divya Gokulnath also delivered a special address at the conference.

While giving his remarks, Fillon-Ashida Pierrick, a European Commission official, said that Artificial Intelligence is a diverse tool but it is significant to know the limits of such tools. He also said one must look at the past to predict the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Furthermore, Shreyas Jayasimha, co-founder of Aarna Law, spoke on the evolution of 5G and AI.

"AI-driven revolution is for societal and individual good. The responsibility lies with us as technology is a means to an end, not an end in itself. The seminar and proceedings by the Global Dialogue Forum in association with The Club of Rome India are timely and meaningful," he said. He also spoke on India's world-class potential in education.

Meanwhile, clarifying the National Education Policy (NEP), AICTE chairperson Sahasrabudhe, stated that no language has been left aside.

"In schools and colleges, students are free to learn any language. Mandarin, German, French, Japanese.. one of the languages is to be learned by students. They are all like open electives. We are not enforcing any language on anyone. All languages are equal including Indian languages. There is no overemphasis."

"All Indian languages are also equally important like Tamil, Punjabi, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali or Telugu. In a similar way, all foreign languages are also equal," he added.