India And Finland Discuss Collaboration In Education Policies | PIB Release

The Education Ministries of India and Finland held discussions on their individual policies regarding School Education, Vocational Education, and Higher Education.

Both parties have agreed to investigate the potential for a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding collaboration across different areas of education.

Collaboration

An official release by Ministry of Education stated, "The two sides showed special interest in collaborating on capacity building of teachers, STEM educators and leveraging digital technology in various areas of education. Research collaborations were another area of common interest, especially in areas of new and emerging technologies, AI, Quantum Tech, sustainability, climate change. The Indian side also briefed upon new regulations brought in for internationalization of higher education under NEP 2020."

They also investigated the potential for developing specific proposals and action plans to encourage a more substantial partnership.

MoU

In December 2022, a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement was signed by the two nations. Ongoing discussions are focused on the potential mobility of skilled labor from India.

In the realm of higher education, there is a strong partnership between the two parties through several collaborative programs such as the Finnish Indian Consortium for Research and Education (FICORE), Global Innovation Network for Teaching and Learning (GINTL), Scheme Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), and Global Initiative of Academic Network (GIAN). Both parties are committed to expanding this collaboration in academic research.