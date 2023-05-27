Increasing interest to pursue career in sports among Indian students, says University of Strathclyde, UK prof

Dr Xanne Jansen |

The fervour of studying abroad in Engineering, Medicine, and the like has been popular with Indian and international students from many emerging countries for decades. Courses related to Sports have increasingly become popular as well. University of Strathclyde, a public research university in Glasgow, Scotland, is one such varsity that has introduced a Masters course in Sport Data Analytics, owing to its massive appeal among students from the country’s cohort of foreign pupils. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Dr. Xanne Janssen, Course Leader for MSc in Sport Data Analytics at Uni of Strathclyde, talks about the importance of introducing the course in the UK. She also spoke of its popularity among international students, career opportunities, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Why has the University launched the MSc Sports Data Analytics course?

We’ve launched this course in response to the growing demand for sports data analysts across the sports industry, which is increasingly relying on data analytics to gain a competitive advantage, and there is a shortage of skilled professionals in this area. This course aims to address this skills gap by providing students with the necessary training to enter the field.

Technological advancements have increased the quantity and quality of data that is collected. Our programme aims to provide students with a strong applied understanding of quantitative and qualitative analysis, data processing and visualisation, feedback and reporting methodologies, and how to collect and manipulate large, complex data sets.

Sport is a massive industry across the globe and the practical applications of the skills this course develops include informing squad selection and player recruitment, enhancing in-game strategy, and creating bespoke training programs in both individual and team sports. The skills can also be used for player recruitment and talent identification, as well as for making effective business decisions.

How has been the response among students after the course was introduced?

During the development of the course, we engaged with current students as well as alumni from our BSc Sport and Physical Activity and the response was very positive.

How have international, Indian students fared in sports-based activities at the University?

Strathclyde has a recently opened new sports facility as well as a student body that is very active in sports participation through a variety of clubs, which includes Indian students.

In India, sports-related degree programs have gained in popularity, and with the success of Indian athletes in recent years, with gold medals for the likes of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the 2020 Olympics and Eldhose Paul in the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s triple jump, the government is placing increasing importance of sports in the country and promoting sports and fitness, so there is a growing demand for professionals with expertise in sports-related fields. And of course, cricket teams make extensive use of sports data and analytics in their approach to training and tactics.

With more Indian students showing an interest in pursuing careers in sports management, sports marketing, and sports analytics, which require a strong understanding of sports-related concepts and practices, it is likely that more and more Indian students will seek degree programs that offer training and education in these areas.

Can the University help students with internships in the field?

Our course offers students the opportunity to develop a comprehensive set of data analytics skills that can be applied across a diverse range of sports. These skills are transferable between both team and individual sports, and students will be exposed to various applications of these skills throughout the course.

The Professional Placement module is a compulsory module for the MSc Sport Data Analytics which sees students undertake 120 hours of agreed activity within an approved placement agency, which will be in a professional sports setting.

This will provide them with the chance to gain real-world experience through partnerships with a range of professional sports organisations. They will also engage with guest lecturers and current professionals in the field of sports data analytics. These opportunities allow them to gain valuable insights into trends and best practice in the field, as well as help them establish links with those working in professional sporting organisations in Scotland.

What are the broader career opportunities available for students?

Graduates in this field will be qualified to enter a range of professional roles involving the application of analytical techniques to athlete and team performance, business performance, recruitment, and coaching. These include: data analyst, insights analyst, and performance analyst.