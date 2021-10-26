In Pictures: Mithibai Kshitij conducts offline promotion with Gully Boy fame Kaam Bhaari

College festivals are known for the amount of interaction and bonding that they bring along with themselves and spread it across their audience. They serve as perfect examples not only to healthy competitions but also to abundantly supportive spectators.

Thus, Kshitij, SVKM’s Mithibai College’s International Intercollegiate Cultural Festival, conducted another offline promotional event for their audience. On the 25 th of October, 2021, the college premises were graced by the presence of the Indian rappers, Kaam Bhaari & Deb. These artists built their career through self- made YouTube videos which were thoroughly loved by their onlookers. Their latest and much awaited song, ‘Aasman’ premiered on the 22nd of October and it was for promoting this track that they visited our college.

The promotion took place in Mithibai College’s Juhu Jagruti Hall with a limited audience and all Covid-19 guidelines being followed. Our guests were warmly welcomed by the host. Moreover, we got the chance to listen to the spellbinding song as well as watch its artistic music video with the creators themselves. This was followed by an interactive question and answer session, only to give all the Kaam Bhaari fans a peek into his life. The entire event was streamed online on Kshitij’s Instagram and YouTube handles with a total viewership of more than 800 people.

We also spoke to him about our theme, ‘Har Dil Ek Sitara,’ with which he was highly impressed. He said, “I feel like the theme is something that we can all relate to and it very precisely resonates to the actual stars in our lives. Team Kshitij has come up with a very heartfelt theme and I think that is really amazing.”

Our I/C Principal, Dr. Krutika Desai said, “Promotions will come and go. What is important is the impact we leave behind on our guests and the audience’s hearts. I know that Team Kshitij has made utmost efforts at making sure that our guests feel comfortable and I can only hope that they feel the same.”

Yashvi Gotecha, the Chairperson of Kshitij`21’s words motivated us when she said, “I feel that along with our respected visitors, our audience is also equally important. We have to ensure that the ones joining online should feel just as included as the ones offline feel. So let us work together and make this event as unique and fun as every other event of Kshitij is!”

