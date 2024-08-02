'In Memory Of The Deceased...': Delhi Mayor Announces 4 Libraries To Honour UPSC Aspirants Killed In Rau's IAS Tragedy

"Nothing can fulfil the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students," she said. |

In memory of three UPSC aspirants who lost their lives in a tragic basement flood incident in Rajindra Nagar on July 27, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has proposed the establishment of four public libraries. The libraries will be constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in key locations: Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai.

Mayor Oberoi shared her proposal in a post on X, stating, "I would like to propose that at least four public libraries may be established... in the name of the deceased students."

She said that the need for public and government libraries has become even more pressing after the unfortunate incident. Many of these students find it difficult to afford the high membership fees charged by private libraries.

To address these issues, Mayor Oberoi has suggested that budget provisions for the libraries be made from her discretionary fund. She has also requested that the concerned department assess the feasibility of the project and identify suitable land for the libraries in the specified areas.

In her post, Oberoi remarked, "Nothing can fulfil the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students."

Yesterday, on August 1, MCD sealed 34 more basements of coaching centres in the West, Central, and Najafgarh zones that had been operating illegally, adding to the tally of 35 basements that the civic body had sealed in the national capital since Sunday. With yesterday's sealing, the tally now stands at 69.

In the Central zone, 14 coaching centers were issued notices, out of which 6 vacated the premises, and 8 were sealed: MCD

On the same day, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar met with UPSC aspirants to discuss safety concerns. Following the tragic incident, Kumar has ordered a survey of buildings with basements and directed immediate action, including sealing those misusing the space. He talked about the need for separate entry and exit gates for basements and public access to building plans to identify any kind of violations.

The MCD Commissioner was all ears to the suggestions of 28 students during the meeting and assured them that their grievances would be properly addressed.

In connection with the incident, Delhi police have arrested seven individuals, including the driver of an SUV, as investigations continue. The city is now taking significant steps to improve safety measures and provide better resources for its students.

