e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIn line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

This initiative is the fourth in a series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day parade to be organised in Bengaluru on January 15.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI
Follow us on

Bengaluru: In consonance with the Vidyanjali Yojana launched by the Centre in 2016 to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement, the Southern Command of the Indian Army will launch an extensive outreach programme with selected schools in south India.

This initiative is the fourth in a series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day parade to be organised in Bengaluru on January 15.

In continuation with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's Independence, 75 schools have been selected wherein voluntary activities have been planned on Friday (January 6).

Read Also
Thane: Pro-Pakistan slogan raised during protest outside school in Bhiwandi, police take action
article-image

Students and faculty members of 30 Army Public Schools will reach out to the nominated schools and carry out a wide range of activities, including medical camps by Army doctors, yoga and physical education classes, sports competitions etc.

The occasion will also be utilised to enhance the awareness level for the Army Day parade, which will be held for the first time in southern India at Bengaluru on January 15.

The outreach programme to be launched on Friday will continue throughout the year and will assist in bolstering the quality of education, infrastructure and amenities in the selected schools, besides showcasing Indian Army's commitment towards nation building.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...

Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

New academic year in Maharashtra must start from August 1: Chandrakant Patil

New academic year in Maharashtra must start from August 1: Chandrakant Patil

Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Textiles introduces guidelines for technical textiles in UG, PG...

Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Textiles introduces guidelines for technical textiles in UG, PG...