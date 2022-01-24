In honor of World Education Day in Mumbai, Shilpa Shetty shares a photograph of her school

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a photo from her school days on the occasion of World Education Day on Monday. Shilpa is posing with her classmates in school uniform in this image.

Shilpa also penned an important message about how the COVID 19 pandemic has affected the lives of kids.

"My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can't interact with friends, can't have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can't blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let's come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here's to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day," she wrote on Instagram.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:26 PM IST