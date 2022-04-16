In a fresh diktat, Taliban bans wearing neckties in schools in Afghanistan

The Taliban in a fresh decree has asked the students and teachers to stop wearing neckties in schools in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

The Educational Directorate, the Ministry of Education, Afghanistan in an official letter said that students and teachers are no longer permitted to wear neckties in schools. However, Ihsanullah Khitab, head of the Kabul department of education, said, "The official order issued by the department of education regarding the hijab and ties was just instruction."

Regardless, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Aziz Ahmad Rayan, clarified that wearing ties has been completely banned in schools.

Since the Taliban took over the country in August last year, women of the country have faced many restrictions, in terms of banning them from going to work as well as accessing education, reported TOLOnews.

All schools in Kabul have been asked to closely observe the Islamic hijab for female students, reported TOLOnews, citing the official order of the Taliban administration.

This comes as secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan are yet to be reopened while boys are allowed to attend classes of all levels.

In a further statement, the Taliban have recently announced that work on reopening girls' schools has been closer to being finalised and will reopen schools once the scheme is ready. Closure of schools for girls has not only created backlash out of Afghanistan but also inside the country and even among pro-Taliban figures.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:57 PM IST