 IMT Ghaziabad Holds Convocation Ceremony 2023; 480 Students Receive Degrees
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Ghaziabad: IMT Ghaziabad, a top-ranked management institute in India successfully hosted its grand Convocation Ceremony on October 8, 2023. The event was a spectacular celebration of academic achievement and innovation. The Convocation was graced by Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited. The Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad, Shri Kamal Nath, delivered a virtual address to the students.

More than 480 students from the PGDM, PGDM Executive and PGDM Part Time were awarded their degrees as well as academic and alumni awards in the convocation ceremony. The Institute presented 13 Gold and Silver Medals to the excellent performers from the Batch of 2023 in this grand event.

Reflecting on the occasion, Shri Sanjiv Puri - Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited said, "Students today are graduating at a time which is particularly exciting in India. It is India's moment, India's decade. India's success with the public digital infrastructure, the new world order and all these confluence of factors have brought a lot of attention to India. And that's what gives it the enormous amount of opportunity in the future for you students.”

IMT Ghaziabad is Ranked 92 globally in FT Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking

Dr. Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, emphasized the transformative journey that graduates embark upon. He addressed, "IMT has been consistently building on its existing strengths and forging new relationships." "I am proud to announce that IMT Ghaziabad has been ranked 92 globally in the FT Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2023", added the director.

article-image

