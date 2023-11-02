 Important Changes In UG Law Entrance Exam For 2023: Key Details Inside
The Consortium of National Law Universities has made certain changes in the question paper pattern for the candidates appearing for the CLAT UG 2024 exam. Check details below!

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
The Consortium of National Law Universities has decided to make changes in the paper pattern for the upcoming undergraduate entrance exam. These changes are being made in order to make the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) easily accessible for all the eligible candidates.

All the candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam, have to fill out the registration forms before the deadline on November 3, 2023. The exam is scheduled for December 3, 2023.

on June 15, 2023, an official circular was realised by the Consortium of National Law Universities which stated that these changes were being made to help candidates prepare for CLAT 2024 and ensure it becomes a student-friendly and accessible examination for all.

Changes made in the CLAT 2023 Exam:

For the CLAT 2024 exams, the candidates will have to attempt a question paper with 120 questions instead of the previous 150 question paper pattern. These 120 questions will be divided into 5 different categories likely to be Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Techniques. 

Every question in the paper will carry the weight age of 1 mark each, for every wrong answer 0.25 points will be deducted from the final score of the candidates.

