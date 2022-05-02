Imarticus Learning launches PG program in Banking and Finance

Imarticus Learning, India’s front-running professional education firm, has launched a Postgraduate Program in Banking and Finance. The 4-month course with 300+ contact hours will be conducted on weekdays and commence in May 2022

With an industry-specific curriculum, the postgraduate program comprehensively covers banking and financial services, products, and operations.

Delivered using a combination of classroom lectures, case studies, project work, and stimulations, the program offers learners an in-depth insight into the banking and finance industry.

Learners can also interact with eminent guest lecturers to better understand key concepts. Aside from classroom sessions, Imarticus Learning’s state-of-the-art online portal centralizes learning with 24x7 access to study material, learning aids, and practice tests.

Speaking on the latest development, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, “The BFSI industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, especially in recent times with technology making its way into the industry. The growth has resulted in a surge in demand for highly-skilled professionals who can contribute to the sector’s growth. Our Postgraduate Program in Banking and Finance is designed to enable learners to apply the concepts they learn to solve real problems at an organizational level. Offering experiential learning, the course will ensure that students gain a world-class learning experience and build strong careers. We will be launching more such courses in the coming months to help professionals acquire their dream jobs.”

With placement partners such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Motilal Oswal, RBL Bank and Yes Bank, the program will offer career services like personal development modules, mock interviews, and resume-building workshops. Learners will also get guaranteed interview opportunities and placements as part of this program.

The course includes 4 modules, covering topics like Retail Banking, Introduction to Financial System & Investment Products, Soft Skills and Mock Interviews. Upon successful completion, learners will gain an industry-endorsed certificate which will help them explore new-age Banking and Finance roles such as Business Management Associate, Relationship Officer, Value Banker, Banking Operations Manager, Relationship Manager, Regulatory Monitoring Associate, and Client Servicing Manager.

Candidates with a minimum of 50 percent marks in graduation/post-graduation are eligible to apply for the program. They will also be required to pass an admission test to enrol in the program. The program fee is Rs 120,000.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:02 PM IST