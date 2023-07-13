IITs, NITs Admission 2023: JoSAA Releases 3rd Seat Allotment List

JoSAA Releases 3rd Seat Allotment List | Representational Pic

The third round of seat allotment list has been released by the Joint Seat Allotment Authority (JoSAA) for admissions into IITs and NITs. Candidates can check and download their JoSAA seat allotment result from the official website at josaa.nic.in. The process of third round counselling will end tomorrow, July 14. Candidates will have to respond to any queries raised by the institute by July 15. The JoSAA fourth round counselling list will be released on July 16.

Candidates can view the JoSAA seat allotment result by logging in with their application number and password. The students will have to upload the pdf of the required documents before the last date i.e, is tomorrow.

Application Fee

For General category candidates: Rs 35,000.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, General-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD or ST-PwD: Rs 15,000.

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: Freeze, float, slide options

The candidate who has been assigned a seat can choose from ‘freeze’, ‘float’ and ‘slide’ option.

Freeze means the candidate is happy with the offered institute and academic programme and accepts the seat allocated.

Float means the candidate wants to move to a different institute and/or academic programme from his/her preference list. On the other hand, if a student chooses the ‘slide’ option he can get a better course in the allotted institute. The candidate will have to report at the allotted institute to confirm the admission.

If a candidate doesn’t choose an option, it will mean rejection of the seat and the student will not be considered for further counselling process.

JoSAA 2023 Seat Allotment: Exit option

The students who have not been allocated a seat can choose to exit from JoSAA 2023 counselling process if they want to.

If a candidate has been allocated a seat and decides to not take part in the admission counselling, he/she can choose to withdraw.

However, if the student has paid the fee then it will be refunded after the deduction of processing charges.