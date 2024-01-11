 IITs Consider Not Disclosing Highest Salaries in Placement Reports Amidst Concerns
IITs contemplate concealing top salaries in placement reports.

After the Indian Institute of technology (IIT) -Bombay issued a public statement that it made a mistake on its latest placement report, the All India IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) in a recent meeting considered not disclosing the highest annual packages in their placement reports, according to a report by the Indian Express. The committee has decided to focus on mean and median salary figures instead.

There were rising concerns about the possible effects of revealing the highest salary figures on students. This has sparked worries about the unrealistic expectations it might generate among parents, particularly in a year characterized by a general decrease in hiring, partly due to the slowdown in the tech industry.

IIT Bombay published incorrect figures

According to an official announcement by the IIT Bombay on Thursday, January 4, 2024, the Institute claimed that at least 85 students from the premiere institute received numerous job offers worth over Rs 1 crore per year.

The AIPC meeting centered around the IIT-Bombay placement report, which initially claimed over 85 job offers of more than Rs 1 crore per year. However, IIT-Bombay later corrected this, attributing the mistake to a technical error and revised the number of offers exceeding Rs 1 crore in the first phase of placements to 22.

The statement by the IIT Bombay reads, "The correct number of accepted one crore plus offers for Phase 1 of placement season 2023-24 is 22. All other data reported is confirmed to be correct." Out of the 22 students, 3 received from domestic firms while 19 from international.

IIT-Bombay is not the only institution revealing the top salary packages. During the AIPC meeting, they talked about the necessity of guidelines for reporting placements and agreed not to disclose the highest salary packages.

