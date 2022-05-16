IIT Roorkee congratulates alumni on their EdTech Startup called Newton School

Bangalore: IIT Roorkee alumni Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari launched their EdTech Startup called Newton School raising $25 million in a Series B funding round. The founders have also featured in Forbes India’s 30 under 30 lists and their Alma Mater congratulated them for the same. Newton School is a Bangalore-based startup that aims at helping students with full-stack development and high-end placements.
It is an online platform that creates a platform that holds coding contests and provides avenues for developers and coders. The startup allows students to enroll for a course without paying fees upfront but giving back the sum over a period of 36 months. Full-Stack Development, Tech for Women, and Advanced professional courses are the three types offered by the EduTech company.
