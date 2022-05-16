IIT Roorkee congratulates alumni on their EdTech Startup called Newton School

Bangalore: IIT Roorkee alumni Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari launched their EdTech Startup called Newton School raising $25 million in a Series B funding round. The founders have also featured in Forbes India’s 30 under 30 lists and their Alma Mater congratulated them for the same. Newton School is a Bangalore-based startup that aims at helping students with full-stack development and high-end placements.

It is an online platform that creates a platform that holds coding contests and provides avenues for developers and coders. The startup allows students to enroll for a course without paying fees upfront but giving back the sum over a period of 36 months. Full-Stack Development, Tech for Women, and Advanced professional courses are the three types offered by the EduTech company.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:37 PM IST