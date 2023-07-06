IIT Makes Historic Move: First Campus Outside India to Be Established in Zanzibar, Tanzania

IIT Madras | File

According to a tweet posted by ANI on its official Twitter handle on July 6, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is about to set up its first campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania. This is followed by an MoU signed between the Ministry of Government of India and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) in Zanzibar- Tanzania, on July 5.

The tweet read as, "The first IIT campus to be set up outside India will be in Zanzibar, Tanzania. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up of campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar- Tanzania, was signed between the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Government of India, IIT Madras and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) Zanzibar- Tanzania on July 5 in the presence of Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What does this bring:

The unique friendship and partnership between India and Tanzania brings as a reminder for building ties across Africa and the Global South. Alongside this aligns with the National Education Policy of India. As it focuses on internationalization and recommends that "High performing Indian Universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries."

Moreover, understanding the strategic bond between India and Tanzania - the relationship of educational partnership has been formalized by signing an official document, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This also provides a framework for the Parties to detail out the setting up of the proposed campus of IIT Madras in Tanzania, with plans to launch programs in Oct 2023.

What can students expect?

Along with global recognition for India, this partnership will bring the top-ranked educational expertise of IITM to a prime destination in Africa, which serves the current needs of the region. The details, such as - curriculum, selection process, programs, and so on, will be provided by IIT Madras.

On the other hand, capital and operating expenditures will be taken care of by the Zanzibar-Tanzania Government. The state-of-the-art interdisciplinary degrees are expected to attract a range of students, including Africa and several other countries.