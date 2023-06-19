IIT Madras Raises Rs 231 in Funding From Alumni, CSR Funds; Highest Ever In a Year

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras claims that it has raised the highest-ever funding of Rs 231 crore in Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23). This figure is the highest amount IIT Madras has ever raised in donations in a year. The funds were contributed by the Institute's alumni, corporate entities, and individual donors. The amount will help in funding socially-relevant projects.

As per the to figures shared by the premiere institute, the college's funding increased 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 131 crore in FY22. The number of donors contributing more than Rs 1 crore increased 64 per cent YoY. IIT Madras had raised Rs 101.2 crore in FY21.

Total funding has grown at a CAGR of 45 per cent in ten years, said the institute.

“The alumni have always supported in propelling IIT Madras to greater heights. We are committed to continued growth with the support of alumni and corporate philanthropy,” said Mahesh Panchagnula,dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) at IIT Madras.

Kaviraj Nair, chief executive officer of the Office of Institutional Advancement (IIT Madras) says, "These projects made possible through collaborations with alumni, foundations, and corporate organisations, contribute to developing and boosting key areas like- healthcare, climate change, energy, skill development, and agriculture."

Alumni contribute to improving the overall infrastructure on the campus, such as the construction of innovation hubs, indoor sports complexes, or the purchase of electric buses for campus transportation. We also work extensively with our alumni to create a world-class startup ecosystem associated with IIT Madras Alumni support may also take the form of domain and technical expertise, professional networks, or financial resources, added Nair.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding also witnessed substantial growth, with an increase of 56 percent. The Institute made 40 new partnerships in the CSR segment that will help in implementing technology-driven initiatives in energy, environment, health, and education.