IIT-Madras, IAF partner up for development projects

The Indian Air Force and IIT-Madras signed an MOU on Wednesday for various development projects in support of Air Force requirements.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S. Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and Professor H.S.N. Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering IIT-Madras, at Air Force Station at Tughlakabad in Delhi.

The joint Partnership between IAF and IIT-Madras aims to accelerate IAF's indigenization measures for achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions for the sustenance of various weapon systems.

IIT-Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development. The partnership will also significantly contribute to indigenization efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management, and achieving 'Self Reliance'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 03:09 PM IST