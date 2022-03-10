IIT Madras HSEE 2022 Registration commences, visit hsee.iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has begun the registration process (online) for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022.

HSEE applicants can visit the official website– hsee.iitm.ac.in. The registration process for the HSEE entrance exam will end on April 27.

IIT Madras will conduct the HSEE 2022 exam on June 12. The entrance examination will be starting from 9 am to 12 pm.

For HSEE 2022, candidates will be needed to pay the examination fee of Rs 2,400 for unreserved category candidates, and for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the exam fee is Rs 1,200.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:56 PM IST