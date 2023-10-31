 IIT-M To Open Application Window For Modification of JAM Applications From Nov 20
IIT-M To Open Application Window For Modification of JAM Applications From Nov 20

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will begin the window for modification of JAM 2024 applications from November 20, 2023. Registered candidates will be able to make modifications at the official JAM 2024 website.

Updated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will open the window for modification of JAM 2024 applications from November 20, 2023.

Registered candidates will be able to make modifications at the official JAM 2024 website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

The IIT JAM 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam for Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics will be conducted in the forenoon shift. This will be followed by Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics in the afternoon shift.

A candidate can appear in either one or two test paper(s). However, a candidate can appear in two test papers only if they are not scheduled in the same session.

Candidates have to first register on JOAPS website, by providing their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number and setting a password.

Upon successful registration, candidate's Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate.

The candidate needs to use this Enrolment ID or e-mail address along with the password for submitting the application.

Candidates are advised to keep the Enrolment ID and the password safe and confidential.





